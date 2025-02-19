Why Everybody Survived the Toronto Plane Crash

Aviation experts—and passengers—are amazed that nobody was killed in the fiery crash of a Delta Air Lines plane at Toronto's Pearson Airport on Monday. At least 21 of the 80 people on board were injured when the plane crashed and flipped over, but all but two had been released from hospitals by Tuesday afternoon. Experts credit numerous safety features and design improvements for the lack of deaths in a crash that initially appeared catastrophic.

Seats "designed to absorb punishment." "The sheer survivability of this is really amazing," pilot and journalist Dan Ronan tells the BBC. The Mitsubishi CRJ-900's seats, he says, were "designed to absorb a great deal of punishment." Regulations, he says, keep "the seat in place and bolted to the floor, so you have a higher degree of survivability in your seat itself and you have less likelihood that the seat is going to become detached, where you're now strapped into a moving object that's being bounced around the cabin."