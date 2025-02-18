Man Watching Planes Land Recorded Toronto Crash

Footage of an "extremely rare" type of plane accident that took place Monday in Toronto is now circulating online. TMZ has murky video of the crash at Pearson Airport that shows the plane from behind as it touches down, then disappears in a blur of flame and black smoke. The Toronto Star offers a much clearer view that shows the plane's disastrous touchdown on the runway, followed by the aircraft rolling over onto its back.

"Oh no, no, no, no, no," the person recording the plane landing from their car can be heard exclaiming in that latter video, along with some expletives. The Star reports that 18 people out of the 80 customers and crew on board were said to have been injured, though none were critical. An investigation into the crash continues, but an expert aviator from the US Marine Corps tells the paper that conditions in the Toronto area were "quite windy" at the time of the afternoon accident, and that strong crosswinds blowing perpendicular to a plane can "present certain challenges to pilots."

Passenger Pete Carlson, a paramedic headed to Canada from Minneapolis for a conference, tells the Star that the flight was "uneventful" up until the moment of landing. "One minute you're landing, kind of waiting to see your friends and your people, and the next minute you're physically upside-down," he tells the CBC. He adds, per the New York Times, that the crash was all "cement and metal." Another passenger, pro skier Pete Koukov, shared video of everyone being evacuated from the plane. "Being alive feels pretty cool today," he captioned his post. (More Delta Air Lines stories.)