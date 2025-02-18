Disaster Victims Could Get Incentive to Move to Wisconsin

People who lost their homes to Hurricane Helene or California wildfires could get a sizeable tax break to move to Wisconsin. Republican legislators in the Dairy State have proposed a bill that would give anyone who moves to Wisconsin from North Carolina or Los Angeles County because they were displaced by one of the disasters a $10,000 income tax credit for the 2025 tax year, the AP reports. People who have been convicted of felonies wouldn't be eligible.

The bill's authors, state Rep. Cindi Duchow and state Sen. Dan Feyen, said in memo to their colleagues seeking co-sponsors that the tax credit could draw people to the state and help alleviate chronic workforce shortages, particularly in the health care sector.