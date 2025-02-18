US / Wisconsin Disaster Victims Could Get Incentive to Move to Wisconsin Republicans suggest $10K tax credit for people who lost homes to Hurricane Helene, California wildfires By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Feb 18, 2025 4:40 PM CST Copied Addisun Cole, 8, plays with Little Bit, her grandmother's cat, outside the trailer where her grandmother, has been living after her home was destroyed by Hurricane Helene, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Swannanoa, NC. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek, File) See 1 more photo People who lost their homes to Hurricane Helene or California wildfires could get a sizeable tax break to move to Wisconsin. Republican legislators in the Dairy State have proposed a bill that would give anyone who moves to Wisconsin from North Carolina or Los Angeles County because they were displaced by one of the disasters a $10,000 income tax credit for the 2025 tax year, the AP reports. People who have been convicted of felonies wouldn't be eligible. The bill's authors, state Rep. Cindi Duchow and state Sen. Dan Feyen, said in memo to their colleagues seeking co-sponsors that the tax credit could draw people to the state and help alleviate chronic workforce shortages, particularly in the health care sector. A task force that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers formed to study Wisconsin's worker shortage released a report in August showing a potential deficit of up to 19,000 registered nurses in the state by 2040 and nearly 32,000 annual openings in the health care field over the next five years. "Hurricane Helene created massive flooding issues in Appalachia, and the devastating wildfires affecting Los Angeles County have displaced thousands of people from their homes," the lawmakers wrote in their memo. "Many have lost nearly all possessions and will need to rebuild in the wake of this tragedy. Some highly skilled workers may consider or be forced to leave North Carolina or California, so why not incentivize them to settle in Wisconsin?" The bill's prospects are unclear at best. If it reaches Evers' desk, it's unlikely he would sign it into law given the gaping rift that has developed between him and Republican legislative leaders since he first took office in in 2019. (More Wisconsin stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error