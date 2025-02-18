America Is Getting a New Postmaster General

Louis DeJoy made it through the entire Biden administration despite criticism from Democrats , but there will soon be.a new postmaster general in town. In a letter to the United States Postal Service's board of governors Tuesday, DeJoy reflected on his five years as postmaster general and asked the board to start the process of finding a successor, Politico reports. He didn't set a date for his departure, but said, "It is important to me that we timely and methodically bring forth a new postmaster general who understands our mission."

Sources tell the Wall Street Journal that President Trump was already thinking about replacing DeJoy, though postmasters general are usually chosen by the board of governors, not the president. Last month, Trump said he was considering privatizing the USPS. DeJoy, a major donor to Trump and other Republicans, was slammed as a "partisan donor" after he was appointed in 2020. In 2021, he announced a 10-year plan to modernize the service, but he failed to hit his target of breaking even by 2023. The agency reported a net loss of $9.5 billion last year, the Journal reports.

"As you know, I have worked tirelessly to lead the 640,000 men and women of the Postal Service in accomplishing an extraordinary transformation," DeJoy wrote in his letter to the board. "We have served the American people through an unprecedented pandemic and through a period of high inflation and sensationalized politics." He said the USPS was in "devastating condition" when he arrived and he believes he can "fairly say that my tenure has been one of high expectations and vigorous action." (More Louis DeJoy stories.)