Airbnb Has a Beef With the Big Easy

Airbnb is suing New Orleans for requiring the company and short-term rental platforms to ensure properties they market are in compliance with city laws. "What we're looking at now due to Airbnb's lawsuit is that they do not want to be regulated," City Council President JP Morrell said Tuesday. Airbnb said its lawsuit comes "after exhausting all available paths toward sensible solutions," reports the AP. For years, New Orleans leaders have struggled with how to manage the influx of illegal short-term rentals catering to the millions of visitors who flock to the Big Easy annually while managing a lack of affordable housing. A look at the progression: