Airbnb Has a Beef With the Big Easy

Company sues after New Orleans adopts sweeping regulations governing short-term rentals
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 19, 2025 3:02 PM CST
Airbnb Is Suing New Orleans
The Airbnb app icon is displayed on an iPad screen in a file photo.   (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Airbnb is suing New Orleans for requiring the company and short-term rental platforms to ensure properties they market are in compliance with city laws. "What we're looking at now due to Airbnb's lawsuit is that they do not want to be regulated," City Council President JP Morrell said Tuesday. Airbnb said its lawsuit comes "after exhausting all available paths toward sensible solutions," reports the AP. For years, New Orleans leaders have struggled with how to manage the influx of illegal short-term rentals catering to the millions of visitors who flock to the Big Easy annually while managing a lack of affordable housing. A look at the progression:

  • A federal court struck down a 2019 New Orleans policy barring short-term rentals at properties owned by out-of-state residents. The city responded by adopting new regulations in 2023 mandating Airbnb owners live on site and limiting short-term rentals to one per block, but enforcing these rules proved difficult and illegal properties were easily able to resurface on Airbnb.
  • Last year, the city council adopted regulations set to go into effect in June requiring Airbnb and other companies to verify that all New Orleans properties listed on their platform have city permits.
  • In its lawsuit filed last week, Airbnb said it has no responsibility for the actions of its hosts, citing the same law that protects social media companies from liability for users' posts. "It is the government's job to enforce its laws, not Airbnb's," the lawsuit said.

  • Airbnb also protested having to turn over "confidential, sensitive and private data" such as taxes and fees it collected and the number of bookings per property in monthly reports submitted to the city.
  • There are currently about 1,350 non-commercial short-term rental properties with legal licenses, according to City of New Orleans data. There are more than 7,000 active Airbnb listings in New Orleans.
  • New Orleans is experiencing an affordable housing crisis, said Monique Blossom, director of policy at the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center. The city had a deficit of 47,000 housing units that someone making at or below the city's median income could afford.
(More Airbnb stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X