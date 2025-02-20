Venezuelans Sue Trump Over Lost Legal Protections

Venezuelans with temporary legal protections allowing them to live and work in the US are suing President Trump, alleging his administration has illegally stripped them of those protections due to racial hostility. Before leaving office, President Biden extended Temporary Protected Status for 600,000 Venezuelans who are unable to return home safely, meaning they would be protected until October 2026, so long as they re-registered and continued to meet eligibility requirements, including a background check. Administration officials, however, have said 350,000 Venezuelans will lose their protections in April, and the remaining 250,000 are expected to lose their protections in September, per the Los Angeles Times .

National TPS Alliance joined with seven Venezuelans to sue the Trump administration in the Northern District of California on Wednesday in an attempt to fight off deportation. The lawsuit accuses Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem of illegally revoking the extension of protections. Jessica Bansal, an attorney for the plaintiffs, cites a recent Fox News appearance during which Noem said, "The people of this country want these dirtbags out. They want their communities to be safe." She also linked TPS recipients from Venezuela to a gang, per Bloomberg Law. "If you look at the case law, that's the kind of language courts find clearly demonstrates racial animus," Bansal tells the Times.

Since TPS was established by Congress in 1990, protections have never been rescinded once given. The lawsuit claims the Administrative Procedure Act prevents early terminations and requires opportunities for the public to comment on notices of proposed rulemaking. The National Foundation for American Policy has also questioned the legality of the move, saying the administration failed to do a serious analysis of conditions in Venezuela before Noem claimed "notable improvements," per the Miami Herald. Though the administration has only revoked TPS status for Venezuelans, claiming the move is in the national interest, experts say Trump could use the same justification to pull TPS from any of the other 16 TPS-designated countries, including Ukraine and Haiti.