Hochul Keeps Adams in Office but Adds Curbs

After consulting other political leaders, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that she won't remove New York City Mayor Eric Adams from office at the moment, saying that decision shouldn't be hers to make. "My strong belief is that the will of the voters and the supremacy and sanctity of democratic elections preclude me from any other action," Hochul said, NBC News reports. "I cannot deny the people of this great city the power to make this decision for themselves." The issue arises from the Trump administration's attempt to have corruption charges against Adams dropped after instructing him to help carry out the president's immigration raids. Hochul said she'll instead try to curb Adams' power by: