Pick for No. 2 at FBI Bucks Tradition

A name familiar to supporters of President Trump is the new No. 2 at the FBI. Trump announced on Truth Social on Sunday night that conservative pundit Dan Bongino will serve as deputy director under Kash Patel, reports the Washington Post. About Bongino:
- He worked as an NYPD officer before becoming a Secret Service agent, helping provide protection for presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
- Since leaving the Secret Service, Bongino has become a star right-wing pundit and podcaster. Fox News, where Bongino had a hosting gig, describes him as "a vociferous opponent of the investigations into Trump and one who served at the forefront of Trump's 2020 election fraud claims."
- In 2018, Bongino famously said, "My entire life right now is about owning the libs," notes Axios. The right-wing site Twitchy predicts "an uptick in Kaopectate sales in the DC area this week," thanks to worried Democrats.