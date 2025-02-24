Pick for No. 2 at FBI Bucks Tradition

A name familiar to supporters of President Trump is the new No. 2 at the FBI. Trump announced on Truth Social on Sunday night that conservative pundit Dan Bongino will serve as deputy director under Kash Patel, reports the Washington Post. About Bongino:

He worked as an NYPD officer before becoming a Secret Service agent, helping provide protection for presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Since leaving the Secret Service, Bongino has become a star right-wing pundit and podcaster. Fox News, where Bongino had a hosting gig, describes him as "a vociferous opponent of the investigations into Trump and one who served at the forefront of Trump's 2020 election fraud claims."

In 2018, Bongino famously said, "My entire life right now is about owning the libs," notes Axios. The right-wing site Twitchy predicts "an uptick in Kaopectate sales in the DC area this week," thanks to worried Democrats.