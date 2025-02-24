Wisconsin Man Lost in Puerto Rican Jungle

Authorities in Puerto Rico are searching for a US tourist they say got lost in the dense tropical rainforest of El Yunque in the US territory's east. Police said in a statement that Abdur Rahman, 64, was hiking with a group when he became separated from them on Sunday, per the AP. Crews resumed their search on Monday for Rahman, who police said lives in Wisconsin. El Yunque is a popular tourist spot and the only tropical rainforest overseen by the US Forest Service. Last year, a US tourist died after authorities said he fell off a cliff after leaving a designated hiking area. (More Puerto Rico stories.)