Wisconsin Man Lost in Puerto Rican Jungle

Abdur Rahman, 64, became separated from his hiking group on Sunday
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 24, 2025 11:22 AM CST
This Nov. 6, 2018 photo shows part of a forest canopy near the Iguaca Aviary, in El Yunque, Puerto Rico.   (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Authorities in Puerto Rico are searching for a US tourist they say got lost in the dense tropical rainforest of El Yunque in the US territory's east. Police said in a statement that Abdur Rahman, 64, was hiking with a group when he became separated from them on Sunday, per the AP. Crews resumed their search on Monday for Rahman, who police said lives in Wisconsin. El Yunque is a popular tourist spot and the only tropical rainforest overseen by the US Forest Service. Last year, a US tourist died after authorities said he fell off a cliff after leaving a designated hiking area. (More Puerto Rico stories.)

