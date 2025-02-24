Nvidia Drags Down Indexes Ahead of Profit Report

Berkshire Hathaway climbed 4.1% for one of the market's bigger gains after Warren Buffett's company reported a jump in operating profits for the latest quarter. But even there, the good news came with a bit of caution. The company said over the weekend that it's sitting on a mountain of $334.2 billion in unused cash. Such a large amount could indicate Buffett, who's famous for buying stocks when prices are low, may not see much worth purchasing in a market that critics say looks too expensive.

Starbucks rose 1.3% after saying it would cut 1,100 corporate jobs and leave several hundred more positions unfilled as new CEO Brian Niccol tries to make it a leaner operation. Domino's Pizza sank 1.5% after reporting results for the latest quarter that just missed analysts' expectations. Its international operations were a standout, but a closely tracked sales trend weakened for corporate-owned US stores. In stock markets abroad, German stocks ticked higher, and the DAX advanced 0.6% after political conservatives won an election dominated by concerns about Europe's largest economy.