Canada, Europe Say US Will Feel Auto Tariff

European leaders expressed dismay Wednesday at President Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on auto imports while promising to quickly assess their options. "I deeply regret the US decision," said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, per the New York Times. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's response was more forceful. "This is a very direct attack," Carney said, per the AP. "We will defend our workers. We will defend our companies. We will defend our country." Both leaders argued that Americans will share the pain caused by the tariff.