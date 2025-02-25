CEO Resigns After Video of Nazi Salute Emerges

The CEO of a construction company in Idaho has resigned over a Nazi salute he performed on stage at a company event last week. In a statement Monday, Tom Hill said he was stepping down as CEO and chairman of the board at Engineered Structures, Inc. with a "heavy heart," the Idaho Statesman reports. "While my behavior was never intended to promote hatred or extremist views, I recognize that it has rightfully generated intense backlash and has overshadowed the mission of our company," Hill wrote. Video from the Thursday event shows Hill performing the gesture twice as images of President Trump appear on a screen behind him.

In a short statement issued Friday after video from the event appeared on Reddit, Hill said his "attempt at humor and parody fell short and is being used by others to unfairly judge me." He said that as part of a "political skit" at the event, he "mimicked Elon Musk and President Trump's signature dancing." He said he "did so as a commentary on the craziness of our political environment and nothing more." In a longer statement issued Sunday as the backlash intensified, he apologized for making the "profoundly hurtful" gesture.

"That salute is one of the most recognizable of all Nazi symbols and when used represents hate, oppression and unspeakable atrocities—a reminder of an era that inflicted deep suffering on millions," Hill wrote. The company said Monday that it plans to focus on "healing and moving forward." The company has several prominent projects in Idaho's Treasure Valley region, including construction at Boise State University, KTVB reports. In a statement, the university said it had spoken to senior leaders at the company and it expects them to "hold true to the commitments they have made in the statement addressing this concerning incident." (More Nazi salute stories.)