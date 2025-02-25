Wall Street Falls as Consumer Confidence Drops

The stock market has been generally struggling since the middle of last week after several weaker-than-expected reports on the economy thudded onto Wall Street. On Tuesday, the latest update said confidence among US consumers is falling by more than economists expected, the AP reports. In particular, the pessimism hit high-momentum areas of the market that had seen waves of euphoric investors pile in during recent years. Nvidia fell 2.8% while Tesla tumbled 8.4%. They were the two heaviest weights on the S&P 500.

Bitcoin likewise sank, falling back below $88,000, which dragged down stocks of companies in the crypto industry. MicroStrategy, the company that's raised money with the express purpose of buying bitcoin and now goes by the name Strategy, fell 11.4%. Zoom Communications dropped 8.5% even though it reported stronger results for the latest quarter than expected. Analysts at UBS pointed to the company's forecast for revenue growth in the upcoming year, which fell a bit short of their own estimate. What's perhaps the most anticipated profit report is still to come on Wednesday, when Nvidia will deliver its first report since Chinese upstart DeepSeek upended the artificial-intelligence industry.