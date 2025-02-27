Real Housewives Star Is Going to Prison

Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger will be doing some real prison time after being found guilty of charges including DUI. A judge in Maryland's Montgomery County sentenced the 61-year-old to two years in prison on Wednesday, with one year suspended, Fox 5 DC reports. "You were filled to the gills with alcohol," said the judge, who decided Huger should spend a year behind bars, not the six months the state had asked for. The judge noted that Huger had four offenses in the past 17 years and said, "What are we waiting for the fifth before we sentence you to jail time?"