Real Housewives Star Is Going to Prison

Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger will be doing some real prison time after being found guilty of charges including DUI. A judge in Maryland's Montgomery County sentenced the 61-year-old to two years in prison on Wednesday, with one year suspended, Fox 5 DC reports. "You were filled to the gills with alcohol," said the judge, who decided Huger should spend a year behind bars, not the six months the state had asked for. The judge noted that Huger had four offenses in the past 17 years and said, "What are we waiting for the fifth before we sentence you to jail time?"
A jury found Huger guilty on charges including DUI and negligent driving in December, NBC Washington reports. She was arrested in March last year after she crashed her Maserati into a street sign a few miles from her home, People reports. Police body camera video shows her slurring her words and admitting she had "a couple of beers." In court on Wednesday, Huger apologized, said she would attend AA meetings for the rest of her life, and vowed to become an advocate against drinking and driving, reports Fox 5 DC. (More Real Housewives stories.)