Man Faces Terror Charge After Threat to Musk Facility

A Tennessee man was charged with an act of terrorism after he threatened to burn down an xAI facility because he was upset with Elon Musk and President Trump, authorities say. Ethan Paul Early, 25, of Ashland City, was arrested and charged on Feb. 20 after he spoke with a police officer about the threats, according to an affidavit. He was booked into jail on $500,000 bond, court records show.

A police officer in Ashland City, located northwest of Nashville, said he received a call from a friend of Early's who was concerned after Early said he wanted to burn down one of Musk's data centers because he was upset with the tech billionaire and Trump, the affidavit says.