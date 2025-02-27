Newsom Hints at Clemency for Menendez Brothers

The latest twist in the Menendez case appears to be a promising one for the brothers. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the state parole board to carry out a "comprehensive risk assessment" to determine whether the brothers would pose a risk to the public if released, the Guardian reports. Erik and Lyle Menendez are serving life sentences for the 1989 murders of their parents. Earlier this week, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman rejected their request for a new trial, saying new evidence they had been abused by their father was not corroborated and that sexual abuse didn't justify murder. In October, George Gascon, Hochman's predecessor, recommended resentencing . He said he also supported their requests for clemency.

Newsom said he expects to have the report on the brothers on his desk within 90 days, though they may have a shot at freedom sooner. A resentencing hearing will be held on March 20, and if they are resentenced to 50 years to life instead of life without parole, they will immediately be eligible for parole. "The Menendez brothers have been going through a rollercoaster ride since the DA's office recommended they be resentenced last October," Robert Rand, author of The Menendez Murders, tells the Hollywood Reporter. "Now, it looks like Gov. Newsom supports them being set free—possibly as soon as later this year—through either clemency or resentencing." (More Menendez brothers stories.)