Canadian Coffee Shops Introduce the 'Canadiano'

There's not much the everyday Canadian can do to stop US tariffs set to go into effect on Canadian goods next month, but some cafes across the Great White North have found a small, snarky way to push back. Some coffee shops have renamed their "Americano" coffee drinks—a popular beverage made with espresso shots and water—as the "Canadiano," staging what the National Post calls a "quiet rebellion" against the upcoming 25% import tariffs, as well as against President Trump's calls to make Canada the 51st state of the United States.

The Independent notes that the Canadiano movement seems to have been started by British Columbia's Kicking Horse Coffee, which in a since-deleted Instagram post had put out a call to fellow coffee shops to come up with a more patriotic name for the cafe staple named after Canada's southern neighbor. Fellow cafe managers were happy to oblige. "We aren't necessarily aiming to be political," Elizabeth Watson, owner of BC's Palisades Cafe, tells the Washington Post. "But we love the idea of really just supporting Canadian pride."

Kicking Horse Coffee had actually had "Canadiano" listed on its menu since it opened in 2008, but its now-deleted social media post said it was "officially making it a thing and asking coffee shops across the country to make the switch." The Post notes that Canadians have taken up other forms of protest against the US as well, including by booing the US national anthem at sporting events, selling apparel with "Canada Is Not for Sale" slogans, and even creating apps that identify products made in Canada. (More Canada stories.)