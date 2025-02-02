Tariffs Order Loses Fans at NHL Game

Canadian hockey fans stepped into the political arena on Saturday night, booing during the singing of the US national anthem before an NHL game in Ottawa. That was hours after President Trump ordered tariffs placed on goods imported from Canada, as well as Mexico and China. Many of the 20,000 fans at the Canadian Tire Centre booed as a local artist, Mandia, launched into the Star-Spangled Banner, TMZ reports, before the Senators' game against the Minnesota Wild. Other fans applauded and cheered. The jeering stopped for a bit, then returned, louder, toward the end of Mandia's rendition, per the Ottawa Citizen, which reports "O Canada" drew a cheer and louder-than-usual participation.
There could be more booing ahead. Trump began his Sunday with online posts saying the three nations are guilty of a "ripoff," again incorrectly referring to the trade deficit with Canada as a subsidy. "Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable country," Trump wrote, per CTV News. "Harsh but true!" The Senators play in the US for the next few weeks before an all-Canada matchup on Feb. 22, when the Montreal Canadiens come to town. (The three penalized nations consider their next move.)