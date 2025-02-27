Trump Praises UK Leader as 'Very Tough Negotiator'

President Trump said a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House Thursday was "extraordinarily productive." At a joint press conference, Trump called Starmer a "very tough negotiator," adding, "I'm not sure if I like that, but that's OK," the Guardian reports. Asked if the UK would be exempt from tariffs, Trump said: "He was working hard. I'll you that he earned whatever the hell they pay him over there." Trump said the two "great friendly countries" could "very well end up with a real trade deal where the tariffs wouldn't be necessary."

Ukraine. Trump said that talks to end the war are "very well advanced" and that he believes Vladimir Putin will "keep his word" and not violate any peace deal, the AP reports. Starmer was more critical of Russia, saying any deal "can't be peace that rewards the aggressor." "History must be on the side of the peacemaker, not the invader," the British leader said.