Trump Praises UK Leader as 'Very Tough Negotiator'

By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 27, 2025 4:16 PM CST
President Trump meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.   (Carl Court/Pool via AP)

President Trump said a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House Thursday was "extraordinarily productive." At a joint press conference, Trump called Starmer a "very tough negotiator," adding, "I'm not sure if I like that, but that's OK," the Guardian reports. Asked if the UK would be exempt from tariffs, Trump said: "He was working hard. I'll you that he earned whatever the hell they pay him over there." Trump said the two "great friendly countries" could "very well end up with a real trade deal where the tariffs wouldn't be necessary."

  • Ukraine. Trump said that talks to end the war are "very well advanced" and that he believes Vladimir Putin will "keep his word" and not violate any peace deal, the AP reports. Starmer was more critical of Russia, saying any deal "can't be peace that rewards the aggressor." "History must be on the side of the peacemaker, not the invader," the British leader said.

  • "Boots on the ground." Starmer said the UK would be willing to put "boots on the ground" to keep the peace in Ukraine. Asked if the US would help British peacekeepers if they were attacked, Trump said he didn't think they would need help, the Telegraph reports. "You know, the British have been incredible soldiers, incredible military, and they can take care of themselves," he said, adding: "But if they need help, I'll always be with the British, OK? I'll always be with them—but they don't need help."
  • "Did I say that?" Asked by a reporter in the Oval Office whether he still believes Volodymyr Zelensky is a "dictator," as he claimed last week, Trump said: "Did I say that? I can't believe I said that. Next question." Trump said he had a "very good relationship" with the Ukrainian leader that "maybe got a little testy," the Hill reports.

  • Pushback against Vance. Vice President JD Vance was present at the Oval Office meeting, and Starmer interjected when Vance criticized "infringements on free speech" in the UK, Sky News reports. "We've had free speech for a very long time, it will last a long time, and we are very proud of that," Starmer said.
  • Oh. Canada. The Hill reports that Trump cut off conversation by saying, "That's enough, thank you" after a reporter asked Starmer if they had discussed Trump's remarks about annexing Canada. Starmer told the reporter that by mentioning Canada after his "really good discussion" with Trump, "I think you're trying to find a divide between us that doesn't exist."
