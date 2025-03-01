Cuomo Joins Race for Mayor of New York

More than three years after resigning as governor, Andrew Cuomo took the first step toward a political comeback on Saturday by announcing he's a candidate for mayor of New York City—the job now held by fellow Democrat Eric Adams. "Our city is in crisis," Cuomo posted on X, adding: "We need government to work. We need effective leadership." A couple of polls have shown Cuomo leading the primary race before he entered it, the Hill reports. Other candidates include Comptroller Brad Lander, state Sen. Jessica Ramos, former Comptroller Scott Stringer, state Sen, Zellnor Myrie, and legislator Zohran Mamdani, per WNBC .

Adams' approval rating has plunged in the face of corruption allegations and the Justice Department's move to drop the charges to allow the mayor to carry out President Trump's immigration policies. Cuomo quit as governor of New York in 2021 after a state investigation found that he had sexually harassed 11 women. He said in his announcement Saturday that he has learned from his mistakes. Cuomo clashed with President Trump during his first term in the White House, partly over the COVID-19 pandemic. Sarah Ellison writes in the Washington Post that the election could become a referendum on how New York City's mayor should deal with the president. (More Andrew Cuomo stories.)