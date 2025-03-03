Entertainment / Elon Musk Elon Musk Has Terse Response to Mike Myers' Impersonation 'Humor fails when it lies,' he tweets after SNL sketch By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Mar 3, 2025 9:29 AM CST Copied Elon Musk Has Terse Response to Mike Myers' Impersonation Mikey Day, Mike Myers, and James Austin Johnson. (YouTube) Elon Musk appears not to have been amused at Mike Myers' impression of him on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, reports Unilad Tech. "Humor fails when it lies," Musk tweeted. In the show's cold open, Myers as Musk crashed a meeting of President Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, a parody of Friday's contentious gathering. (Musk was not present at the actual meeting.) At one point in the sketch, a chainsaw-wielding Myers' Musk says: "They're saying I'm firing people with no cause. But I do have cause, it's 'cause' I feel like it." Watch the sketch here. Trump: Also in the sketch, James Austin Johnson as Trump says, "I'd like to welcome President Zelensky here to this incredible trap," per the Washington Post. Vance: Bowen Yang as Vice President JD Vance berated the fictional Zelensky (Mikey Day), along the lines of what happened in the real meeting, notes USA Today. "Remember 'thank you?' You haven't said 'thank you' to us once the past 15 seconds I've been yelling at you," shouted Yang. Parting shot: As the show itself ended, Myers appeared on stage as himself, and the native of Canada wore a T-shirt reading, "Canada is not for sale," per People. See the moment here. (More Elon Musk stories.) See 7 photos Report an error