Texas Plans to Rename New York Strip Steak

The lieutenant governor of Texas has a beef with the name of one of the country's most popular steak cuts. In a post on X , Lt. Gov Dan Patrick called for renaming the New York strip steak the Texas strip, arguing: "Liberal New York shouldn't get the credit for our hard-working ranchers," the New York Post reports. The Republican said he recently met with the Texas Cattle Feeders and Cattle Raisers and asked them why they called the cut a New York strip, "because New York has mostly dairy cows."

New York strip is the most widely used name for a strip steak, a tender cut taken from the short loin, WFAA reports. The name caught on after Delmonico's, a New York City steakhouse that opened in 1837, used it for one of its signature dishes. "Just because a New York restaurant named Texas beef a New York Strip in the 19th century doesn't mean we need to keep doing that," Patrick wrote, noting that "Texas has about 12.2 million head of cattle, the most in America." He said he wants the name change to catch on across America and worldwide.

"The Texas Senate will file a concurrent resolution to officially change the name of the New York Strip to the 'Texas Strip' in the Lone Star State," Patrick wrote. "We ask restaurants to change the name of this strip of meat the next time they reprint their menus, and grocery stores to do the same." He may have been inspired by President Trump's decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico," the Guardian reports. "After session ends this summer, I might take a short cruise across the Gulf of America and have a juicy medium-rare Texas Strip," he wrote. If the Empire State decides to retaliate, the most popular variant of poker might soon be known as New York Hold 'Em. (More Texas stories.)