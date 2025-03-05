Israel's Spy Agency: We Mistakenly Ignored SIM Cards

"The Shin Bet did not prevent the massacre of October 7," wrote the head of the Israeli intelligence agency in a report released Tuesday. "I will carry this heavy burden on my shoulders for my entire life." NPR reports that "in an unusual move for the organization" that is tasked with keeping tabs on Hamas, the Shin Bet has published a summary of its first investigation into why the Oct. 7 attack was not detected and thwarted. There were two flavors to the findings, with the Shin Bet faulting itself for hearing about Hamas' intention to invade Israel from Gaza in 2018 and 2022 but not acting on it—but also blaming the government for policies that it says enabled Hamas' military buildup. The major missteps, per the report:

Allowing Qatar's years-long payments to Hamas: CNN in 2023 provided background on the payments, which Israel signed off on in 2018. Benjamin Netanyahu defended the deal at the time, saying it was made "in coordination with security experts to return calm to (Israeli) villages of the south, but also to prevent a humanitarian disaster (in Gaza)." Instead, millions were funneled toward building up Hamas' military posture.