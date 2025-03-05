Adidas Is Finally Out of Its Yeezy Mess

Adidas has gotten rid of the last of its Yeezy sneakers, a brand collaboration with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The company cut ties with Ye in 2022 after he made antisemitic and other offensive remarks. But that left it with a ton of Yeezy shoes to liquidate. The last of those shoes were sold at the end of 2024, Adidas said Wednesday as it revealed its Q4 results. "There is not one Yeezy shoe left, it has all been sold and that episode is behind us," CFO Harm Ohlmeyer told a press conference, per Reuters.