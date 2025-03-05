NBC Announces Next Anchor

Lester Holt will be succeeded as anchor of NBC Nightly News by Tom Llamas, their network announced Wednesday. The promotion will make Llamas, the son of Cuban immigrants, the first Latino anchor of a weekday evening English-language newscast on a broadcast network, the Los Angeles Times reports. It will also make him one of NBC's highest-profile journalists. Anchoring the evening news "is a profound honor and one that carries tremendous responsibility," Llamas said in a statement. Holt announced last month that he'll step down from the job early this summer after a 10-year run but plans to stay with Dateline.

Llamas, 45, has been NBC's chief national affairs correspondent and weekend anchor of World News Tonight. He came to the network from ABC, where he was the weekend anchor of World News Tonight and filled in for main anchor David Muir, per USA Today. Llamas will continue to anchor Top Story, which streams on NBC News Now each evening after the news broadcast. He called Holt "one of the most trusted broadcasters of our time" and pledged to be similarly "devoted to our viewers and dedicated to the truth."

Llamas, who began as an intern at Telemundo, has more than 25 years' experience in broadcast journalism, per Deadline. The New York Times points out that NBC Nightly News has had only three lead anchors in the past 42 years: Tom Brokaw, Brian Williams, and Holt. (More NBC Nightly News stories.)