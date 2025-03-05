US Holds Direct Talks With Hamas for the First Time

US officials have been holding direct talks with Hamas about the release of hostages held in Gaza, negotiations that have included the possibilities of extending the ceasefire and ending the war. Talks have focused on the militant group freeing several American-Israeli dual citizens who were taken hostage in the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks that started the Israel-Hamas war, NPR reports. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Wednesday that the talks are taking place in Doha, Qatar, per France 24 —a break from US policy to not negotiate with groups it has designated as terrorists.

President Trump's nominee as special envoy for hostage affairs, has met with Hamas representatives. Adam Boehler "does have the authority to talk to anyone," Leavitt said, adding that Israel had been consulted on the matter. Israel's public response was that it had "stated its opinion" to the US on the negotiations. Israeli officials count about 24 living hostages in Gaza, along with the remains of at least 35 others. One of the hostages still alive is believed to be US citizen Edan Alexander. It's the first time the US and Hamas have engaged in direct talks, per Axios.

After Leavitt's confirmation, and after meeting with eight freed hostages at the White House, Trump posted a "last warning" to Hamas on Truth Social. "Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is over for you," Trump said, per the AP. (More Israel-Hamas war stories.)