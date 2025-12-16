Trump Announces Primetime Address to Nation

Viewers will be getting another Oval Office moment from President Trump on Wednesday night. The president says he'll deliver a televised address to the nation from the White House at 9pm Eastern. In a Truth Social post, he said: "I will be giving an ADDRESS TO THE NATION tomorrow night, LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE." He added, without giving a hint of what the speech would cover: "I look forward to 'seeing' you then. It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!"

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would be discussing his administration's actions in 2025, NBC News reports. "The best is truly yet to come, as he often says, and so he'll be addressing the country about all of his historic accomplishments over the past year and maybe teasing some policy that will be coming in the new year, as well as we head into this Christmas season," she said.

The timing is notable, the Hill reports. Trump is nearing the one-year mark of his second term and has been under fire over his handling of pocketbook issues ahead of the midterms, with critics arguing he's been too focused on foreign affairs. In recent weeks, though, he's been emphasizing domestic concerns, including a trip to Pennsylvania to promote his administration's efforts against inflation, with a visit to another swing state, North Carolina, scheduled for Friday.

.