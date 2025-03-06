Mass Layoffs Hitting Sesame Workshop

Sesame Street is currently in its 55th season, but massive changes are ahead for the iconic children's show. Max, which currently airs the series, announced a couple months ago it would not distribute episodes after 2025, and Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns the streaming service, said around the same time that it would not renew its decadelong deal to fund new episodes, because the show is no longer "as core to our strategy." While production on the 56th season was reportedly set to begin next month, the show has not announced a new distributor, and on Wednesday, Sesame Workshop announced it will "downsize significantly," NPR reports. That announcement came the day after workers on the show asked to unionize.