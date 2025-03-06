Report: US Population of Multimillionaires Is Up 5.2%

The rich are getting richer—and they're doing so faster in the US than in the rest of the world, according to the latest Wealth Report from Knight Frank. The global real estate consultancy found that the number of people with assets of $10 million or more, classed as "high net worth" individuals, rose 5.2% in the US last year, compared to 4.4% worldwide, CNBC reports. There are now 2,341,378 people worldwide in that category, according to Knight Frank. The report found that almost 40% of the world's richest people live in the US, where billionaires have a combined wealth of around $5.7 trillion. China is in second place.