The Enola Gay Runs Afoul of Pentagon's DEI Purge

References to a World War II Medal of Honor recipient, the Enola Gay aircraft that dropped an atomic bomb on Japan, and the first women to pass Marine infantry training are among the tens of thousands of photos and online posts marked for deletion as the Defense Department works to purge diversity, equity, and inclusion content, according to a database obtained by the AP . The aircraft appears to have been caught up in the DEI sweep by mistake because of the word "gay." The database, which was confirmed by US officials, includes more than 26,000 images that have been flagged for removal across every military branch. But the eventual total could be much higher.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had given the military until Wednesday to remove content that highlights diversity efforts following President Trump's executive order ending those programs. The vast majority of the Pentagon purge targets women and minorities, including notable milestones made in the military. But a review of the database also underscores the confusion that has swirled among agencies about what to remove following Trump's order:

In some cases, photos seemed to be flagged for removal simply because their file included the word "gay," including service members with that last name and an image of the B-29 aircraft Enola Gay, which dropped the first atomic bomb on Japan.

A photo of Army Corps biologists was on the list, seemingly because it mentioned they were recording data about fish—including weight, size, hatchery, and gender.

Some photos of the Tuskegee Airmen were listed in the database, but those may likely be protected due to historical content.

Other photos flagged in the database but still visible included images of the World War II Women Air Service Pilots and one of Air Force Col. Jeannie Leavitt, the country's first female fighter pilot.

Asked about the database, Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot said, "We are pleased by the rapid compliance across the Department with the directive removing DEI content. ... In the rare cases that content is removed that is out of the clearly outlined scope of the directive, we instruct components accordingly." He noted that Hegseth has declared "DEI is dead." More here.