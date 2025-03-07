Pelicot's Daughter Seeks More Charges Against Him

Caroline Darian says her mother wasn't the only victim of her father's monstrous crimes. She has filed a sexual abuse case against Dominique Pelicot, who is serving a 20-year sentence for drugging and raping Gisele Pelicot and recruiting dozens of strangers to take part. Darian believes her father drugged and abused her as well. Police found photos of Darian, naked and semi-naked, among the hundreds of rape videos Pelicot kept on a hard disk, the BBC reports. In some of them, she was unconscious and wearing underwear she did not recognize. "I know that he drugged me, probably for sexual abuse," she said earlier this year.

During his trial, Pelicot claimed he had "never touched" his daughter, the Guardian reports. "Yes, he denied it, but he also lied several times and gave different versions of the story during the two and a half years of the investigation," she tells AFP. She says the initial investigation failed to take a serious look at her allegations. After the new investigation, prosecutors will decide whether to proceed to trial, the BBC reports.

Darian has campaigned for years to raise awareness about the use of drugs to commit sexual abuse. She says she hopes the legal action will send a message to victims "that there are things to do, there are remedies, and we must never give up." (Pelicot, 72, has been questioned in connection with two cold cases, including a 1991 rape and murder.)