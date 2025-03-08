Russia Strikes Ukraine After US Pulled Intelligence

Russia launched heavy aerial attacks on Ukraine on Saturday, the second night of a bombardment since the US quit sharing satellite images with Ukrainian military, severely hurting its ability to defend against the aerial attacks. At least 25 people have been killed, the BBC reports. Of those, at least 11 people were killed and 40 wounded, including six children, in the Donetsk region, local officials said on Saturday. Homes and infrastructure were struck in other regions including Kharkiv and Odesa.

After emergency services crews arrived at the struck town Dobropillya, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram, Russia sent another strike "deliberately targeting the rescuers." He added that "Such strikes show that Russia's goals are unchanged." The regional governor said more bodies might be discovered in the rubble. "This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk posted Saturday on X, per the AP. "More bombs, more aggression, more victims. Another tragic night in Ukraine."

Ukraine is still firing at Russia, which said it intercepted Ukrainian drones. The space technology company Maxar said on Friday that the US has halted Ukraine's access to certain satellite imagery, per the BBC. CIA Director John Ratcliffe said Wednesday that the US has stopped providing weapons and intelligence to Ukraine. Three years into its invasion, Russia controls about 20% of Ukrainian territory. (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.)