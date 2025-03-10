Cops: Upset Customer Drives Through CarMax Showroom

Police say an upset customer intentionally drove through a CarMax store's showroom in southern California Saturday afternoon, injuring eight people. The suspect had just had his vehicle appraised at the Inglewood location, NBC News reports. Some sort of "business dispute" followed, per police though the details are not clear. One witness reports seeing people arguing. The customer left, only to return—in the vehicle—and drive through one end of the showroom and out the other, CBS News reports. The silver Subaru was captured on video backing into the showroom through a door, turning, and then driving through another door. The suspect initially fled, but later turned himself in at a Los Angeles Police Department police academy.