WHO: Tuberculosis Likely to Surge After Aid Cuts

The latest dire warning in the wake of the Trump administration's massive aid cuts: Tuberculosis could surge around the globe. "Without immediate action, hard-won progress in the fight against TB is at risk," the director of the WHO's Global Program on TB and Lung Health said in a recent statement. USAID, one of the agencies devastated by DOGE cuts, provided as much as $250 million annually to fight TB around the globe—that's about 25% of the international donor funding for fighting TB in foreign countries, NBC News reports. The lung infection, caused by bacteria, kills more people around the world than any other infectious disease, and the WHO warns that US could be impacted too, as the ramifications from the aid cuts could ultimately lead to more travelers arriving in the US infected, and bringing TB with them. More recent coverage of possible fallout from the aid cuts: