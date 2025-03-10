Unreleased Tupac Shakur Songs Go Up for Sale

Before he signed with Death Row Records, Tupac Shakur was an up-and-coming rapper who worked on an album for a group called Jesse and the Kidz. Tupac served as lead vocalist on three of the tracks, but the album was never released—but a private collector could finally hear it now, if they have a quarter of a million dollars. That's how much Moments In Time is charging for lyrics and audio of the songs, which date to around 1990 or 1991, TMZ reports. The lucky buyer will not be allowed to publicly release the tracks. (More Tupac Shakur stories.)