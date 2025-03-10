Protest Leader at Columbia Now Faces Deportation

A former Columbia University grad student and Palestinian activist who helped organize anti-Israel protests at the school was arrested in his university-owned apartment over the weekend by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, reports the AP, which calls the move "a significant escalation in the Trump administration's pledge to detain and deport student activists." Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin confirmed the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil—who recently earned a master's degree from the school's international affairs school—"in support of President Trump's executive orders prohibiting antisemitism." More:



Legal team: Khalil's attorney, Amy Greer, tells the New York Times that when Khalil's wife, a US citizen who's 8 months pregnant, headed to a New Jersey detention center where she believed he'd been taken, she was told he wasn't there. Newsweek cites ICE records showing he may have been taken to a detention center in Jena, Louisiana. "We will vigorously be pursuing Mahmoud's rights in court, and will continue our efforts to right this terrible and inexcusable—and calculated—wrong committed against him," Greer said in a statement.