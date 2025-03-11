Officials Warn Against 'Measles Parties'

Health experts are warning parents and children not to attend "measles parties" amid an outbreak involving the deaths of an unvaccinated child in Texas and an unvaccinated adult in New Mexico . Dr. Ron Cook, chief health officer for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, referred to "social media talk" about such parties, in which people deliberately spread the disease to create immunity, during a press briefing on Friday. He said it was "foolish" to attend such events as "we can't predict who is going to do poorly with measles ... or potentially pass away from this," per the Dallas Morning News . More than 20 people have been hospitalized.

Of the 146 known cases in Texas, 141 occurred in people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown, per the Morning News. There may be a desire to expose oneself to the disease in a controlled environment, as with chicken pox parties that sprung up decades ago, before a vaccine was introduced. But the thought is "terrifying," Dr. Matthew Harris, a pediatric emergency medicine physician, tells People, noting there's a higher risk of "devastating consequences" from measles than there is from chicken pox. He notes he once saw an unvaccinated child with measles who had permanent brain swelling and would not be able to walk or talk again independently.

Both the Texas Department of State Health Services and Oregon Health Authority warn against measles parties. "There's even evidence that measles parties—combined with low vaccination rates—helped fuel a measles outbreak in New York City in 2019," the OHA says, per KOIN. Officials say the best manner of protection is the vaccine. The first dose, typically given between 12 and 15 months of age, is 93% effective at preventing measles, according to the CDC. Paired with the second dose, typically administered between the ages of 4 and 6, it's 97% effective, per Newsweek. In the rare cases where vaccinated children are infected, they have "very mild disease and almost never require hospitalization," says Harris. (More measles stories.)