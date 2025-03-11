Analysts Break Down Controversial Columbia Arrest

The arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Syrian national who led pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University last year, has set off a furious debate about free-speech protections. Coverage:

  • Khalil was arrested by federal immigration agents in New York over the weekend and is believed to be detained in an immigration jail in Louisiana. A judge has temporarily blocked his deportation. He is married to an American and has a green card, thus making him a lawful US resident, reports the AP. Khalil, 30, has completed his grad studies at the school, after being temporarily suspended for his role in the protests.
  • President Trump celebrated the arrest and promised it was the "first of many to come" on Truth Social. "We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it." He warned that the administration expected colleges across the US "to comply."

  • In a New York Times op-ed, Michelle Goldberg likens what is happening to McCarthyism and the "red scare" of the 1950s. "If someone legally in the United States can be grabbed from his home for engaging in constitutionally protected political activity, we are in a drastically different country from the one we inhabited before Trump's inauguration," she writes. Goldberg also quotes ACLU attorney Brian Hauss, who calls this "one of the biggest threats, if not the biggest (threat) to First Amendment freedoms in 50 years."
  • In an analysis of the legalities involved at One First, Steve Vladek sums things up thusly: "(A)lthough what the government has done to this point is profoundly disturbing, and is, in my view, unconstitutional retaliation for First Amendment-protected speech, I'm not sure it is as clearly unlawful as a lot of folks online have suggested." He writes that it's "incredibly dangerous" to conflate "pro-terrorist," "anti-Semitic," and "anti-American" activity, as Trump did in his post. "The first one of those three may well render even a green card holder subject to removal"—thus the government may have some ground to stand on here—but the "second and third, by themselves, shouldn't."

  • Axios notes that green card holders typically must break the law to face deportation, but Khalil is not alleged to have committed a crime. "You can walk around and talk about how Hamas is the greatest thing since sliced bread, but unless you're providing material support to Hamas ... then you have the right to your view—no matter how offensive some, many or most Americans would find it," says Will Creeley of the free-speech group FIRE. The group has sent a letter to US officials requesting more information about the legal rationale for Khalil's arrest.
  • A Homeland Security official tells CNN that the arrest is based on a provision of immigration law that states "an alien whose presence or activities in the United States the Secretary of State has reasonable ground to believe would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States is deportable." However, deporting a green card holder on such grounds would be a rare move, says John Sandweg, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
