Analysts Break Down Controversial Columbia Arrest

The arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Syrian national who led pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University last year, has set off a furious debate about free-speech protections. Coverage:
- Khalil was arrested by federal immigration agents in New York over the weekend and is believed to be detained in an immigration jail in Louisiana. A judge has temporarily blocked his deportation. He is married to an American and has a green card, thus making him a lawful US resident, reports the AP. Khalil, 30, has completed his grad studies at the school, after being temporarily suspended for his role in the protests.
- President Trump celebrated the arrest and promised it was the "first of many to come" on Truth Social. "We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it." He warned that the administration expected colleges across the US "to comply."