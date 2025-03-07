Another Death Reported in Measles Outbreak

An unvaccinated New Mexico adult tested positive for measles after their death, state officials announced Thursday. However, the cause of death is still under investigation and the death has not yet been formally linked to the ongoing measles outbreak in the area, the Guardian reports. The person, who did not seek medical care before their death, lived in Lea County, just across the border from Gaines County, Texas, the center of the outbreak, the Washington Post reports. The number of measles cases in Gaines County is up to 159, and in Lea County there have been at least 10 cases; while the New Mexico cases are believed to be linked to the Texas cases, no connection has yet been formally established.