Health / measles Another Death Reported in Measles Outbreak Unvaccinated adult tested positive for measles after death By Evann Gastaldo Posted Mar 7, 2025 1:00 AM CST Copied Matt Caldwell, left, a Lubbock Fire Department official, administers a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine to Clair May, 61, at the Lubbock Health Department, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon) An unvaccinated New Mexico adult tested positive for measles after their death, state officials announced Thursday. However, the cause of death is still under investigation and the death has not yet been formally linked to the ongoing measles outbreak in the area, the Guardian reports. The person, who did not seek medical care before their death, lived in Lea County, just across the border from Gaines County, Texas, the center of the outbreak, the Washington Post reports. The number of measles cases in Gaines County is up to 159, and in Lea County there have been at least 10 cases; while the New Mexico cases are believed to be linked to the Texas cases, no connection has yet been formally established. Authorities say the true number of cases of the highly contagious virus is likely higher, and are urging locals to get vaccinated. New Health and Human Services Secretary (and longtime anti-vaccine advocate) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. even touted the measles vaccine in a Sunday op-ed, though NBC News reports he stopped short of actually asking parents to get their kids vaccinated, calling the decision a personal one. Meanwhile, another 164 measles cases have been reported in a number of other states so far this year. (The death of an unvaccinated and otherwise healthy 6-year-old in Texas was the country's first measles death in a decade.) Report an error