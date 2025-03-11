Ukraine Ready to Accept Ceasefire Deal

The Trump administration said Tuesday that it would immediately lift its suspension of military aid to Ukraine and its intelligence sharing with Kyiv, more than a week after imposing the measures to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to enter talks to end the war with invading Russian forces. The announcement came at talks between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia, the AP reports. Ukraine also said it was open to a 30-day ceasefire in the war with Russia, subject to Kremlin agreement.

"Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation," according to a joint statement from the US and Ukrainian delegations. "The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace." Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US will now take the offer to the Russians, adding that "the ball is in their court," the Guardian reports.

"Ukraine is ready to stop shooting and start talking, and now it'll be up to them to say yes or no," Rubio said of the Russians. He said he hopes they accept the proposal but if they don't,"then we'll unfortunately know what the impediment is to peace here." National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said he plans to speak to his Russian counterpart in the days to come. Waltz said the Ukrainian side made it clear Tuesday that they "share President Trump's vision for peace." (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.)