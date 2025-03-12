EU Rolls Out Counter Tariffs: 'Prices Will Go Up'

The European Union on Wednesday announced retaliatory trade action with new duties on US industrial and farm products, responding within hours to the Trump administration's increase in tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25%. The world's biggest trading bloc was expecting the US tariffs and prepared in advance, but the measures still place great strain on already tense transatlantic relations, per the AP . The EU measures will cover goods from the US worth some $28 billion, and not just steel and aluminum products, but also textiles, home appliances, and agricultural goods. Motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter, and jeans will also be hit, as they were during President Trump's first term.

The EU duties aim for pressure points in the US while minimizing additional damage to Europe. The tariffs—taxes on imports—primarily target Republican-held states, hitting soybeans in House speaker Mike Johnson's Louisiana, but also beef and poultry in Kansas and Nebraska, and produce in Alabama, Georgia, and Virginia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement that the bloc "will always remain open to negotiation." "As the US are applying tariffs worth 28 billion dollars, we are responding with countermeasures worth 26 billion euros," she said. The commission manages trade and commercial conflicts on behalf of the 27 member EU countries.

"We firmly believe that in a world fraught with geopolitical and economic uncertainties, it is not in our common interest to burden our economies with tariffs," von der Leyen said. The commission said steel and aluminum products would be hit in return, but also textiles, leather goods, home appliances, household tools, plastics, and wood. Agricultural products will also be impacted—including poultry, beef, some seafood, nuts, eggs, sugar, and vegetables. Trump said his taxes would help create US factory jobs, but von der Leyen said: "Jobs are at stake. Prices will go up. In Europe and in the United States." The American Chamber of Commerce to the EU said the US tariffs and EU countermeasures "will only harm jobs, prosperity and security on both sides of the Atlantic." (More tariffs stories.)