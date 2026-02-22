Bones of St. Francis of Assisi Go On Display for First Time

The bones of St. Francis of Assisi went on public display for the first time Sunday, capping an 800-year saga over his bodily remains and confirming the enduring appeal to Christians of venerating a saint's relics. Nearly 400,000 people registered in advance in Italy to see the bone fragments, which are contained in a slim, bulletproof Plexiglas case in the lower Basilica of St. Francis in the hilltop Umbrian town the medieval friar made famous. The Franciscans decided to exhibit the bones for one month, through March 22, the AP reports, to honor the 800th anniversary of Francis' death in 1226. The aim is to revive his message of peace and fraternity that made him one of the most beloved Christian saints and inspired Pope Francis to take his name, the first pope to do so.