Surfer on Holiday Killed by Shark

A surfer was killed by a shark being described as "massive" Monday in Western Australia. Steven Payne, 37, of Melbourne was in the area with his partner and dog as part of a six-month traveling holiday, the Canberra Times reports. He was surfing at the remote Wharton Beach when he was seen in distress in chest-deep water. A shark had been spotted in the area earlier, and Payne's surfboard was later found floating in the water with bite marks, ABC.net reports. A witness using a drone captured video of a shark swimming away from a cloud of blood in the water.