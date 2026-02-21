Venezuela to Free Scores Under New Amnesty Law

Opposition activists are among 379 prisoners who applied for release
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 21, 2026 2:53 PM CST
Venezuela to Free Scores Under New Amnesty Law
Relatives of detainees they say are held for political reasons wait outside El Helicoide, the headquarters of Venezuela's intelligence service and a detention center, after the National Assembly approved an amnesty bill in Caracas, Venezuela, on Feb. 19.   (AP Photo/Crisitian Hernandez)

At least 379 people held in Venezuela for political reasons are slated to be released from prison this weekend after submitting their applications under an amnesty bill that was signed into law this week, authorities said. The measure is expected to benefit opposition members, activists, human rights defenders, journalists, and many others detained for months or even years, the AP reports. Its approval marked a reversal for Venezuelan authorities, who for decades have denied holding any political prisoners. It follows last month's US military raid in which then-President Nicolás Maduro was seized.

The president of the special commission overseeing the amnesty law, Jorge Arreaza, said Friday night on state television that 379 amnesty requests had been received and that the applicants' releases would take place between Friday and Saturday. Further releases could be granted within 15 days, he said. Gonzalo Himiob, vice president of Venezuela-based prisoners' rights group Foro Penal, said on Saturday that so far some have been released in the state of Barinas, in the southwest of the country, but that the process of verifying releases under the amnesty was still ongoing. The new law excludes those convicted of homicide, drug trafficking, serious human rights violations, and military rebellion. Human rights organizations are calling for the law to be applied to all prisoners held for political reasons, even if they are not listed among the beneficiaries.

