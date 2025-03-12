Menendez Brothers to Appear Before Parole Board

The Menendez brothers will appear before the California parole board as Gov. Gavin Newsom considers clemency for the pair convicted of murdering their parents in 1989. Newsom said Tuesday that the board would hold separate hearings for Erik and Lyle Menendez, 54 and 57 respectively, on June 13, then issue a report evaluating whether the brothers would pose a risk to the public if released. "We will submit that report to the judge for the resentencing," Newsom said on his podcast, per the Los Angeles Times. "And that will weigh into our independent analysis of whether or not to move forward with the clemency application to support a commutation of this case."
Separate from the commutation request, the brothers each serving two life sentences without parole are pushing for resentencing, with a hearing set for March 20. If they're resentenced to 50 years to life, they would be immediately eligible for parole. However, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman filed a motion Monday to rescind his predecessor's request for resentencing. "Our position is that they shouldn't get out of jail," he said, per KABC. "The court can agree with it, the court can disagree with it, or modify it in some respect." Newsom said Hochman's decision would not affect his office's decision on whether to support clemency, per KNBC. (More Menendez brothers stories.)