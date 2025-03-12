Menendez Brothers to Appear Before Parole Board

The Menendez brothers will appear before the California parole board as Gov. Gavin Newsom considers clemency for the pair convicted of murdering their parents in 1989. Newsom said Tuesday that the board would hold separate hearings for Erik and Lyle Menendez, 54 and 57 respectively, on June 13, then issue a report evaluating whether the brothers would pose a risk to the public if released. "We will submit that report to the judge for the resentencing," Newsom said on his podcast, per the Los Angeles Times. "And that will weigh into our independent analysis of whether or not to move forward with the clemency application to support a commutation of this case."