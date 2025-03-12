Archaeologists Found the Head in 1927. Now, the Body

Archaeologists in February unearthed a torso of a Buddha statue at Cambodia's ancient Angkor temple complex—essentially completing a puzzle that's been nearly a century in the making. The AP reports the nearly 4-foot-tall torso, which is thought to date to the 12th or 13th century, was uncovered at the Ta Prohm temple along with 29 fragments that seem to be from the same statue. The head, discovered in 1927 during a French colonial era dig, is housed in the National Museum in Phnom Penh. The two pieces were found about 150 feet apart, and an optical electronic scan confirmed the torso and head are a match.

VNA reports the statue features a "unique" gesture in which the left hand is rested on the chest, which it calls "an uncommon representation in Khmer art." The Khmer Times reports the statue's left hand and foot were found during a previous July dig at the site. Archaeologist Neth Simon expressed optimism over the possibility of reassembling the statue, noting that only the right hand is now missing. Her team plans to seek permission from the Minister of Culture and Fine Art to rejoin the pieces. "As an archaeologist, I would be really happy" to do so, she said. The 155-square-mile Angkor complex draws about a million international tourists a year; it's considered one of Southeast Asia's most important archaeological sites.