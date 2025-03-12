Trump Accuses Ireland of Taking Advantage of US

President Trump welcomed Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Wednesday for the annual St. Patrick's Day celebration at the White House, where he added Ireland to the list of countries he says are taking advantage of the United States. The Irish leader, who offered only gentle pushback to some of Trump's comments, later presented Trump with a bowl of shamrocks. The duo also attended an annual luncheon at the Capitol.

During the appearance with Martin, Trump repeated his claim that the European Union was created just to stick it to the US. Asked if Ireland, a member of the EU, was taking advantage, too, Trump said, "of course they are. I have great respect for Ireland and what they did and they should have done just what they did, but the United States shouldn't have let it happen." He was referring to the concentration of US pharmaceutical companies in Ireland, due to the country's tax policies, the AP reports.