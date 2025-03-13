Hegseth Is Overhauling Military's JAG Legal Corps

New defense chief Pete Hegseth plans a fundamental overhaul of the military's legal system to give soldiers more leeway on the battlefield, reports the Guardian . Hegseth took the first step last month by firing the top legal officers for the Army, Air Force, and Navy—the judge advocates general for their respective branches. The JAG corps, as it is known, is "responsible for ensuring the Uniform Code of Military Justice is followed by commanders," per Military.com . "I think amongst the community, there's just a lot of concern about who's going to come next," an Air Force JAG officer told the latter outlet at the time. "People are very scared."

The Guardian now has details on the what's-next part, with Hegseth commissioning his personal lawyer—former naval officer Tom Parlatore—to oversee the JAG overhaul. Hegseth has never hidden his disdain for the military lawyers, referring to them as "jagoffs" in his 2024 book The War on Warriors. Essentially, he views them as being out of touch with the realities of war, and with soldiers and commanders who are "making the tough calls on the front lines," as he was quoted as saying by NPR.

In Hegseth's view, JAG restrictions led to battlefield defeats in Iraq and Afghanistan. Parlatore, for his part, previously defended former Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher on war crimes charges. A critic on the left, Hafiz Rashid at the New Republic, sees Hegseth's moves against the JAG corps as "ominous and disturbing. ... It seems that he thinks that there is no problem with US soldiers committing war crimes, as long as America is 'tough.'" (More Pete Hegseth stories.)