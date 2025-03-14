World / Gisele Pelicot Queen Camilla Sent Gisele Pelicot a Letter: Source Camilla has worked with survivors of domestic, sexual abuse By Evann Gastaldo Posted Mar 14, 2025 1:00 AM CDT Copied Britain' Queen Camilla in the parade ring after the Queen Mother Champion Chase on day two of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, England, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Among Gisele Pelicot's supporters include the queen herself. Queen Camilla was "tremendously affected" by the French woman's story of being drugged and raped by her husband and dozens of his friends hundreds of times over a period of almost 10 years, a palace source tells Newsweek. The queen wanted to "express support from the highest level," an aide says. As the BBC reports, Camilla has long advocated for victims of domestic and sexual violence. The palace source says the queen appreciated Pelicot coming forward publicly to "highlight a very significant societal problem despite all the personal suffering she'd been through." (More Gisele Pelicot stories.) Report an error