Queen Camilla Sent Gisele Pelicot a Letter: Source

Among Gisele Pelicot's supporters include the queen herself. Queen Camilla was "tremendously affected" by the French woman's story of being drugged and raped by her husband and dozens of his friends hundreds of times over a period of almost 10 years, a palace source tells Newsweek. The queen wanted to "express support from the highest level," an aide says. As the BBC reports, Camilla has long advocated for victims of domestic and sexual violence. The palace source says the queen appreciated Pelicot coming forward publicly to "highlight a very significant societal problem despite all the personal suffering she'd been through." (More Gisele Pelicot stories.)