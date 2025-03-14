FBI Says Criminal Probe Is Looking at Climate Groups

Sources say the FBI, under the direction of the Trump administration, is moving to criminalize organizations that received Biden-era climate grants. In court filings Wednesday, Citibank said that the FBI, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Treasury Department requested that the accounts of some nonprofits and state government agencies be frozen, a move that the bank made last month. Three of the nonprofits are now suing the bank, asking for the funds to be released, TechCrunch reports. Citibank said in its filings that the federal government told the bank the EPA's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, through which the grants were given out, was the subject of an "ongoing criminal investigation," MSNBC reports.